Torrington woman charged in connection with man's death

A woman was arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old man in Torrington in May.

Police charged 33-year-old Torrington resident Crystal Mahoney with the sale of narcotics on Monday.

The arrest of Mahoney comes after the death of Josh Buyak on May 11.

Police said Mahoney's sale of Heroin to Buyak led to his death.

Mahoney is being held on a $150,000 bond. It is unclear when she will be arraigned.

