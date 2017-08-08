CT residents purchase Mega Millions and Powerball tickets ahead of drawings

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have exceeded $300 million. Eyewitness News spoke with people purchasing tickets on Tuesday and many said they are feeling lucky and hopeful.

"When it gets that high, I generally stick my toe in,” Mitch Mullins, of Vernon, said.

Mullins stopped into the 7-Eleven on Hartford Turnpike in Vernon to pick up a cup of joe. But, he also left with a lottery ticket and said he was hoping to win big.

"Here, you go…here's the big winner,” Mullins said. “Here it is!"

For the first time in Connecticut’s lottery history, both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have exceeded $300 million.

Mega Millions ticket purchasers have the chance to win $350 million with an estimated cash value of $218.3 million. That's the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history.

"I think I could cobble along with that,” Mullins said.

Powerball's estimated jackpot is 307 million. If you win the grand prize, cash value is a little more than $193 million.

"I would split it up between my kids and my grandkids,” Kim Macca, of Vernon said. “They come first."

Eyewitness News spoke with Emmanuel Datta who has owned 7-Eleven on Hartford Turnpike for 17 years. Datta said he has the luckiest store in Connecticut.

"We have a lot of winners from this store! You can see my wall and everything else,” Datta said. "I feel proud of that!"

Datta proudly displays these winning amounts in his store including, a $1 million ticket sold there last year.

Datta said he expects to see a lot of people coming in, ahead of these drawings. He even said when the jackpots are this big, he always buys one.

"If I won this big money, I would help so many people,” Datta said. "I would help my family and those who really need it."

Tuesday’s Mega Millions will be drawn at 11 p.m. and then Wednesday's Powerball will be drawn at 10:59 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.