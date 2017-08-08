Garbage truck catches on fire in Hartford

A garbage truck caught on fire in Hartford on Tuesday. (CT DOT)

A garbage truck caught on fire in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the High Street overpass around 1:30 p.m. The fire forced authorities to close the exit 49 off-ramp on the eastbound side of Interstate 84.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when approaching the fire. To check traffic in that area, click here.

No injuries were reported to police.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x49 off-ramp Hartford closed for truck fire w/oil spill. No injuries reported. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 8, 2017

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

