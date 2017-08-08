'Shooting suspect' arrested after police pursuit, crash in Hartford

JUST IN

A police pursuit in Hartford ends with police arresting a shooting suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

Sigourney Street was closed as of 2:45 p.m. after a pursuit and motor vehicle crash. Sigourney Street was closed at both Interstate 84 ramps for about 30 minutes.

Police said they have the unidentified suspect in custody and have seized a firearm.

Sigourney St closed. Shooting suspect in custody. Pursuit & Minor MVAx. Gun recovered. FVRT takes another gun off the street. pic.twitter.com/Op1OSCERYY — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 8, 2017

