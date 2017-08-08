'Shooting suspect' arrested after police pursuit, crash in Hartf - WFSB 3 Connecticut

'Shooting suspect' arrested after police pursuit, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A police pursuit in Hartford ends with police arresting a shooting suspect on Tuesday afternoon. 

Sigourney Street was closed as of 2:45 p.m. after a pursuit and motor vehicle crash. Sigourney Street was closed at both Interstate 84 ramps for about 30 minutes. 

Police said they have the unidentified suspect in custody and have seized a firearm. 

