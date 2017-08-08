Signs around Marlborough remind drivers to keep cars locked

Signs have popped up all over Marlborough (WFSB)

A dozen new lawn signs have popped up in Marlborough, and they're creating quite a buzz about safety and crime.

It’s not a new community awareness campaign, but one initiated by a private citizen who town officials say was a recent victim.

The unidentified person had a dozen lawn signs printed and then planted where everyone can see them, right at the intersection of Route 66 and North Main Street.

The signs remind drivers to lock their cars.

Reactions on the signs are mixed, and it depends on how you read the message.

Some say it’s a negative reflection on the community, while others see it as a suggestion to take precautions.

"It says that crime is creeping into Marlborough and that we need to be careful,” said Kathryn Murphy, of Marlborough.

First selectman Amy Traversa didn't want to comment, but did call the signs "illegal” and said that the resident trooper is aware of them.

While some people are saying on social media that the signs suggest a "crime" problem in town, at least one business owner believes it says ‘we are concerned and want others to be aware.’

“It says that people are engaged and they're informing people that we have to look into something that's happening in town to protect our valuables,” said Mark Barron, a local restauranteur.

A safety alert posted on the town's Facebook page confirms recent break-ins to unlocked cars, and car thefts, but adds “Marlborough is an incredibly safe town that has an easy "off-on" ramps to Route 2. Police patrols have been increased, but please stop making it so easy for the bad guys."

"I don't object to the signs because I think it’s a good warning,” Murphy said.

Other alerts suggest that if residents see unusual activity, say something and call the resident trooper's office or Troop K.

