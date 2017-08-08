Hit-and-run victim's family wants justice following her death

56-year-old Rosella Shuler has died after being struck by a stolen SUV in Hartford (family photo)

A Hartford man who just turned 18 years old is behind bars for two criminal cases, and one involves a 56-year-old woman who lost her life while waiting for the city bus.

It was a hit and run that happened last month.

The mother of four and grandmother of nine had her legs amputated in the hospital, but she died because her injuries were just too severe.

Rosella Shuler’s daughter describes her as a loving mother and grandmother.

“She was a good person. She was a good person to her community,” said Jessica Vazquez, Shuler’s daughter.

She was in the courtroom on Tuesday as 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw faced a judge for the crime.

“I’m just happy that he was caught and happy that I have a little bit of relief for my mom,” Vazquez said.

Police say he helped steal the Toyota Highlander from West Hartford, hit Shuler, then ditched the car.

The Highlander was there when police arrived.

Russaw told police he was driving it.

Police say there were five other people in the vehicle who also ran off.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video showed "they ran past Shuler's body as she lay motionless on the pavement."

Moments before the crash, police say the group also hit a school bus.

Russaw, who turned 18 the day of the hit and run, is also charged in a deadly shooting that happened two days before the hit and run.

The shooting was also in Hartford.

Court documents for the shooting are sealed because at the time he was under the age of 18, but details will be released in two weeks.

As for Vazquez, she wants the others who were in that car to come forward.

“If you're out there and you know the other 5 just come forward and give their names for justice for her,” she said.

His bond on both cases totals $2.5 million.

