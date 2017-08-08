Baseball out, music in for Bridgeport

Bridgeport Bluefish will leave the city after this season (WFSB)

A local baseball team celebrating its 20th anniversary is actually going to be leaving town.

That's because next year, the Bridgeport Bluefish won’t have a home.

This decision didn’t come as a surprise to the owners.

They say they had an inkling this was going to happen back in March.

There are only 20 home games left for the first-place Bridgeport Bluefish and Anthony Fusco is scooping some up for his family.

The games have been a summer tradition for the Fuscos for the last 10 years.

“You come here, see a good game, and enjoy, it's a good time,” Fusco said.

The team that has called the Park City home for the last 20 years, and has seen upwards of three million fans walk through the gates, is being forced out because their ballpark will turn into an amphitheater that's expected to house 29 concerts a year.

“This is the next wave, when the next generation comes in, literally, this is what it's going to do for downtown Bridgeport,” said Mayor Joe Ganim.

The city says event company Live Nation is putting in $15 million for the renovation.

Ganim, who was very vocal in building the stadium 20 years ago, says it was time for a change.

“It's been a great run and you learn in life there's an appropriate time for transitions and smart transitions,” Ganim said.

He added that the Webster Bank Arena, which will still be home to college sports and other concerts, will actually go well with the new outdoor venue.

“When you get that much energy in the same direction in one area, all it can do is produce positive,” Ganim said.

While fans like Fusco tries to soak up all the baseball that's left, he too is looking forward to the future.

“It all depends on who comes and what's available. I have three kids so if it's something they'll enjoy coming too, we'll see,” Fusco said.

While fans will need to go to Hartford, New Britain or Norwich for professional games, the team itself will be just fine.

Owners say several cities have already expressed interest, but none of them are in Connecticut.

