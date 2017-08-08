Guilford police warn residents about recent burglaries

Guilford police said they are investigating “a number of” residential burglaries that have been reported around town.

No specific area of town is being impacted, but some residents say their homes were targeted during daytime hours.

These homes are mostly located in culs-de-sac and less traveled roads.

Police are urging residents to lock their doors and windows, including second-story ones.

“We would also encourage citizens to call the Guilford Police Department if you encounter any unrecognized individuals going to your home or neighboring homes,” like solicitors, those asking for directions, and people who claim to be looking for a lost pet.

Anyone with information on any of these burglaries, or suspicious activity, should contact police.

