Guilford police warn residents about recent burglaries

A woman was arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old man in Torrington in May.More >
A woman was arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old man in Torrington in May.More >
A father of three and native Ecuadorian, who was facing deportation back to his home country on Tuesday morning, has found sanctuary at a New Haven church.More >
A father of three and native Ecuadorian, who was facing deportation back to his home country on Tuesday morning, has found sanctuary at a New Haven church.More >
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >
While most of us will be looking up at the eclipse August 21, you may also want to look around and take a close listen, because something unusual could be happening with the animals on our planet -- at least, we think it could. "More >
A 26-year-old man was arrested after police said he grabbed a woman's buttocks and bumped intentionally into them at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on Saturday evening.More >
A 26-year-old man was arrested after police said he grabbed a woman's buttocks and bumped intentionally into them at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on Saturday evening.More >
British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus.More >
British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus.More >
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >
The city of Bridgeport is choosing musical entertainment over baseball.More >
The city of Bridgeport is choosing musical entertainment over baseball.More >
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >
Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.More >
Police say a dentist in Pennsylvania tried to work on patients while drunk, and after his staff called 911 he told responding officers he'd had an entire bottle of vodka.More >
Police say a dentist in Pennsylvania tried to work on patients while drunk, and after his staff called 911 he told responding officers he'd had an entire bottle of vodka.More >