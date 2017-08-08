Hartford's Winterfest is in need of donations - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford's Winterfest is in need of donations

By WFSB Staff
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The city of Hartford wants to bring back Winterfest for another year of free ice skating, free skate rentals, and free pictures with Santa.

However, they are asking for donations to help make it happen again.

The free event draws more than 50,000 people into the capital city.

Winterfest was also in jeopardy last year, but after an online fundraiser brought in $200,000, the event went on as scheduled. 

