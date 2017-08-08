A stretch of nice weather to look forward to!

TUESDAY RECAP…

Today started out cloudy and misty. However, weather conditions did improve as a storm moved away from New England and into the Canadian Maritimes. We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon and a drier north-northwesterly breeze developed. Dew point temperatures dropped into the 50s in many locations. The actual air temperature rose well into the 70s to near 80 degrees in a few spots. That is still cooler than normal. The normal, or average, high for August 8th is 84 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will become clear or mainly clear and the Full “Sturgeon” Moon will shine brightly. Actually, the full moon occurred last night, but we didn’t get a chance to see it due to the cloud cover. Tonight’s moon will be nearly full and it will make for a very nice evening sky. Temperatures will hover in the 70s this evening, then the mercury will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas overnight. It’ll be a nice night to open the windows and give the air conditioners a break.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…

High pressure will settle into the Northeast and that means we’ll enjoy some great summer weather for the rest of the week. Tomorrow will be a near perfect day for outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and seasonably warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 80s, and dew point temperatures will be in the comfortable 50s. Winds will be fairly light as well.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday night under a mainly clear sky.

Thursday will feature a mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the 80s. The humidity may be slightly higher, but still in the pleasant range.

Friday is shaping up to be a partly sunny, warm day with highs in the 80s and moderate humidity. Once again, winds will be fairly light since high pressure will be centered nearby.

UNSETTLED CHANGES FOR THE WEEKEND…

High pressure will begin to drift away from New England and this will allow a frontal boundary, most likely a warm front, to move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness Saturday and a rising chance for showers in the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s and the air will be noticeably more humid.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms may become more widespread on Sunday as a dip in the jet stream approaches New England from the west. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on cloud cover, but for now we think there will be enough sunshine to send temperatures into the 80-85 degree range. The air will be quite humid as well.

I should note, the GFS is the more aggressive guidance model when it comes to showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The European Models keeps us mainly dry. Therefore, there is a fair amount of uncertainty when it comes to the weekend forecast. We will keep you updated as the week progresses.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A cold front is forecast to pass through Southern New England on Monday. Therefore, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, it should be a partly sunny, very warm day with highs well into the 80s. The humidity may begin to drop off, but that depends on the progress of the cold front.

Tuesday looks like a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies, fairly low humidity, and highs in the low and middle 80s. As you can see, there is no hot weather in the near future, although temperatures will rise a little above normal at times.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”