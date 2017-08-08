Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon... Comfortable Humidity!

THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK...

Thanks to dry air that moved into the state late Tuesday, a clear sky and a calm wind... we're starting this Wednesday on a cool note with temperatures in many towns in the 50s!! This afternoon, with abundant sunshine, we'll reach the 80 to 85 degree range inland with low humidity (upper 70s to low 80s for the CT shoreline).

With high pressure settling into the region we'll get to enjoy some great summer weather for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow, we expect weather similar to today. Temperatures will begin in the 50s and lower 60s, then reach the low and mid-80s during the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. The humidity may be slightly higher, but still in the pleasant range.

Friday is shaping up to feature a mix of sun and clouds... it will be a warm day with highs in the 80s with moderate humidity.

UNSETTLED CHANGES FOR THE WEEKEND…

High pressure will begin to drift away from New England and this will allow a warm front to move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness Saturday and a rising chance for showers in the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the low to mid-80s and the air will be noticeably more humid.

There is plenty of uncertainty regarding what to expect over the second half of the weekend, with regard to where a frontal system may stall. At one point, Sunday appeared to be rather wet with showers and scattered thunderstorms, but now that threat may shift to Monday. It will all be about the placement of where the frontal system stalls... as of now, Sunday could be a drier day.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

