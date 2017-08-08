Drug bust leads to arrest of Waterford man

A drug bust on Tuesday led to the arrest of a Waterford man.

Police arrested 32-year-old Rafael Holder Jr., in connection with an ongoing investigation into illicit drug trafficking at a home on Boston Post Road.

During the drug bust, police seized cocaine, marijuana, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and currency.

Holder Jr. was arrested and is facing numerous drug charges, as well as risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

