Bristol, New Britain featured in new movie

On Tuesday, Bristol was buzzing as movie crew workers and crowds took over parts of Main Street.

The city will be featured in a Christmas movie starring the host of Extra Mario Lopez.

The movie is titled “Christmas Hours” starring Lopez and Melissa Joan Hart and there was quite the line of spectators hoping to get a glimpse of the action on Tuesday.

“Anything that’s going to bring any commotion to downtown Bristol is good, any interest shown here is fantastic,” said Dorothy Roberts of Bristol.

The movie’s premise is a Christmas love story. A couple of toy store owners go from competing to joining forces when a large company rolls into town.

“Everybody in the community has been supportive of the film and a lot of people are interested in the film,” said Andrew Gernhard, producer of the film.

Gernhard is from Connecticut and said they were scouting out towns that have color and texture.

“New Britain and Bristol have that great architecture and great layout of streets, houses and businesses so it worked out perfectly for this project,” Gernhard said.

The owner of the Shaffer Company says his storefront usually has water heaters and finished plumbing on display.

“I’m just honored to be a part of this and having to see some national exposure come to town. It’s just fun,” said David Hrdlicka, owner & president of the Shaffer Company.

It’s a movie that many hope will put Bristol on the map.

“I’ve made a lot of films in the past and where they go, you know they go internationally, domestically, they go all over the place,” Gernhard said.

Instead of just getting a behind the scenes look, you could very well get in front of the camera the producer says he’s looking for a lot of extras. For more information on that, click here.

Crews will be shooting this film through the end of August.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.