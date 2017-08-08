Access Health teaches the basics of skin cancer - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Access Health teaches the basics of skin cancer

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Access Health is offering people the chance to learn the basics of skin cancer at the West Farms Mall later this month.

Hartford Healthcare dermatologists will be on-site at the event. 

The event is on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is open to the public.?

