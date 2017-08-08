Serious crash closed Plymouth road - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Serious crash closed Plymouth road

Posted: Updated:
Crews responded to a serious crash in Plymouth on Tuesday (WFSB) Crews responded to a serious crash in Plymouth on Tuesday (WFSB)
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -

A serious crash shut down a busy road in Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on North Street, near the Center School.

An SUV reportedly slammed into a utility pole and rolled over.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.