SCSU student found dead in campus apartment

Officials from Southern Connecticut State University notified the university community about a student’s death over the weekend.

The university said Ray Lucas, a junior and sports management major from New Jersey, was found unresponsive in his North Campus apartment just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

He had been working as a summer associate in Residence Life since May.

Officials said the cause of his death is unknown at this time, but university police say there was no evidence of foul play.

"Ray was a vibrant and well-liked member of the campus community," said President Joe Bertolino. "Our deepest sympathies are extended to his family and friends on this untimely loss."

Counseling services were made available on Monday. Students may also call 203-392-5475 to set up an appointment.

