Fairfield man charged in hit-and-run

A man was arrested in Westport after police say he hit a bicyclist with his car in Fairfield and drove off.

Police said 77-year-old Barry Podber was charged with evading responsibility and driving under the influence.

The incident happened on Black Rock Turnpike near the Route 15 south entrance ramp.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with several injuries, it's not clear how serious they are.

