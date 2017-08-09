Vigil planned for teen killed in Plymouth crash

Vincent Cammarata of Watertown died in a crash on July 29. (Sumbitted/WFSB photo)

A candlelight vigil will be held to honor the life of a teenager who was killed in a crash last month.

According to police, 17-year-old Vincent Cammarata of Watertown was one of seven other people in a car when the driver crashed in Plymouth.

It happened on July 29.

Police said the car slammed into a tree on Town Hill Road.

Cammarata was the front seat passenger inside a five-seat Chevy Cobalt.

He was airlifted to Hartford Hospital; however, he died from his injuries.

Cammarata was a student at Cedarhurst School in Hamden and graduated this past year.

Cammarata was described by his family as an intelligent, witty person who loved music. He was also an avid gamer who sang and played guitar and keyboard.

Wednesday night's vigil will be held at Baldwin Park in Terryville following a concert.

Anyone who attends is asked to bring a blanket or chair for the interfaith evening of prayer and remembrance.

It starts at 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

