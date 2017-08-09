Tick concerns garner attention of lawmakers

A big uptick in the tick population this summer has some people looking to Washington for answers to a potential health crisis.

Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll be addressing concerns and highlighting what the government is doing to help.

Experts have described this tick season as one of the worst in years.

They blame the uptick on two consecutive mild winters.

Blumenthal, along with researchers and Lyme disease patients, will talk about steps being taken in the nation's capital to give people access to more resources and ease any concerns they might have.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Lyme disease cases has tripled nationwide to about 30,000 each year.

In Connecticut and across New England, the tick population has soared.

Blumenthal said lawmakers are in the process of establishing a tick-borne disease working group that will push for more research.

He is set to talk about that during a news conference at the Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.

It starts at noon.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.