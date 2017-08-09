States with the most underprivileged children: Where CT ranks

The U.S. has the 7th highest rate of child poverty in the world, according to the Children's Defense Fund.

That prompted the personal finance website WalletHub to conduct a study ranking the best and worst states when it comes to underprivileged children.

In the rankings with 1 being the worst and 51 being the best, Connecticut, one of the richest states in the country, was 49.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key indicators of neediness. Its data included share of children in households with below-poverty income, child food-insecurity rate and share of maltreated children.

Here are the metrics that contributed to Connecticut's rank:

Socio-economic welfare rank - 47.

Health rank - 48.

Education rank - 46.

The worst states for underprivileged children were Mississippi, the District of Columbia and Nevada.

The best states were New Hampshire, New Jersey and Connecticut, respectively.

WalletHub cited the Children's Defense Fund in that 29 percent of the country's children are underprivileged. The organization also said by the end of the day, more than 1,800 cases of child abuse or neglect will have been confirmed.

