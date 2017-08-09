3 arrested following kidnapping, assault that began in West Haven

Jason Kaufman, Jenny Santamauro and Christopher Nussas face charges following an assault and kidnapping incident that began in West Haven, according to police. (West Haven police)

Three people face charges after the kidnapping and assault of a woman that happened on Tuesday, police said.

Jason Kaufman, 31, Jenny Santamauro, 29, both of West Haven, and 42-year-old Christopher Nussas of New Haven were arrested following the incident.

According to police, the victim said Kaufman and Santamauro assaulted her at a home in West Haven around 2:40 a.m.

Kaufman and Santamauro then dragged the victim outside to a vehicle and forced her into the trunk, police said.

The suspects drove to Milford where the victim escaped and told a Milford resident who then called police.

The victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for injuries she suffered during the incident.

Detectives said they identified Kaufman and Santamauro and found them with a third person, Nussas.

All three were taken into custody.

Kaufman and Santamauro were charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Both were held on a $100,000 bond and arraigned in Milford Superior Court.

Nussas was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant, the details of which were not released.

