Former Plainville Board of Education employee arrested for embezzlement

Maria Bourlogiannis is accused of embezzling $40,000 from the Plainville Board of Education, police said. (Plainville police)

A former Board of Education employee faces charges for embezzling more than $40,000 over nearly a two year period.

Police said they arrested Maria Bourlogiannis on Tuesday.

They said the investigation began in Aug. 2016.

Superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett met with detectives to report activity she noticed within the board's finances.

Detectives said their investigation revealed that Bourlogiannis, who worked for the Accounts Payable Department, embezzled money between March 2013 and Dec. 2015.

They said she also forged a number of documents with the intent of defrauding the board.

She was fired from her position on Aug. 16, 2016.

Bourlogiannis was arrested at her home on Tuesday without incident.

She was charged with first-degree larceny and 10 counts of second-degree forgery.

She was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Aug. 21.

