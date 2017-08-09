Loggers pay tribute to fallen comrade with touching procession

Shawn Varley was killed by a tree limb last week while working in Windsor. (Submitted photo)

A poignant tribute to a fallen logger headed out from Litchfield on Wednesday.

Shawn Varley, 33, of Harwinton, was killed after being struck by a tree limb last week.

Varley died while working in a wooded area near Bloomfield Avenue in Windsor.

Wednesday, more than a dozen trucks from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York led a funeral procession down Route 202 through Litchfield to Washington Depot.

Several of his friends gathered on Wednesday to pay their respects.

"I did not have one person tell me 'no,'" said Stephanie Gillotti, a friend of Varley. "Everybody said 'we will be there. We will have a driver there. We will have two or three trucks there.' So, everybody has been so overwhelming. The outpouring has been magnificent."

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

