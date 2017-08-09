Science Center zeros in on solar eclipse celebration

It's been dubbed a celestial event that hasn't been seen in the continental U.S. in 38 years.

The Connecticut Science Center in Hartford is gearing up for a solar eclipse celebration on both Aug. 20 and 21.

On Aug. 20, the Science Center said it has lined up a number of live science events.

Members who visit during that time can pick up an exclusive solar eclipse kit that includes NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses.

Then on Aug. 21, the eclipse itself can be viewed at the Science Center. There will also be a number of family-friendly activities.

Organizers said Connecticut will be able to see part of the eclipse, meaning the moon will cover part of the sun's disk.

Live streams, food trucks and a DJ will be on hand.

For more information, head to the Science Center's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.