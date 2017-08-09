Stratford police look to question woman in pharmacy fraud case

Stratford police said they want to question this woman about a larceny and fraud case. (Stratford police)

Police in Stratford hope the public can help identify a woman they want to question about a larceny and fraud case.

They said the woman was seen at a Walgreens in Stratford on July 26.

Other details about the case were not released.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Jennifer Murolo at 203-385-4127.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.