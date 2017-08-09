Fasano rules out run for governor

Connecticut's Senate Republican President Pro Tempore announced that he will not pursue a run for governor.

Sen. Len Fasano released a statement about it on Wednesday.

“Today I want to announce that after considerable thought I have made the decision that I will not seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2018," Fasano said. "This was a very difficult decision but in the end the impact to my family, who depend upon me and count on me every day, ultimately was the foundation for my decision."

Fasano said his original intention was to wait until the state budget crisis was resolved before making his decision.

"But as the budget process has persisted, and it does not seem likely that a vote will take place before the end of the month, I knew it was time to choose my path and let others know where I stand," he said. "It is only fair to the other hard working candidates, delegates, the party and the public to be upfront so that others can make important decisions to move the election process forward."

Fasano said he will continue to work in the state senate.

The Republican field stands at Stamford's director of administration Mike Handler, Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, former U.S. comptroller general David Walker and former Coventry town councilman Micah Welintukonis.

Democratic incumbent Gov. Dannel Malloy announced that would not seek another term.

