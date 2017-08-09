7 arrested after police pursuit of stolen vehicle in CT

Seven males were arrested after police said they were connected with a stolen vehicle in Westport early Wednesday morning. (Norwalk Police Department)

The arrests come after officers were called to a crash on Chapel Hill Road around 3:30 a.m. after a vehicle theft.

Officers noticed gray GMC Acadia on West Parish Road "traveling at a high rate of speed." When officers tried to stop the vehicle, police said the Acadia "sped off" down Post Road.

Police said the Acadia "turned around suddenly and attempted to strike 2 police vehicles" while driving eastbound on Post Road.

While the officers were able to avoid the crash, the Acadia continued to speed down Post Road East. However, a short time later, officers "terminated the pursuit because the speeds were high and the pursuit was dangerous."

Officers from Norwalk spotted the Acadia driving westbound on Westport Avenue near Dry Hill Road. Once again, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, police said: "the driver accelerated and turned off the headlights."

Police said the officer lost sight of the Acadia, however, moments later, the vehicle without headlights on was driving northbound on the Route 7 connector. While attempting to catch the vehicle, police said the officer lost sight of the vehicle near exit 3.

After checking the Merritt Parkway and the remainder of the Route 7 Connector, the officer spotted the Acadia on its side along the shoulder of Grist Mill Road.

Two males were outside of the vehicle and arrested. A short time later, five more males came out of the Acadia and were taken into police custody.

Police did not release the names of those involved in the crash, however, all are from the New Haven area. Police had all the children sent to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation, due to their age. Police said none of the children suffered injuries.

Three of the children were arrested because police said they had active Take into Custody Orders in New Haven while another had an active arrest warrant in New Haven and one more had been reported missing out of New Haven.

All the males involved in the crash were charged with first-degree larceny, first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and interfering with police officer. One of the children was charged with reckless operation, engaging pursuit and operating without a license.

The crash closed Grist Mill Road from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the police investigation.

#TrafficAlert Grist Mill is open to all traffic. Scene has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/l3wlaegrgC — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) August 9, 2017

The Westport Police Department used the incident to "stress the importance of locking your vehicle and taking your key/fob inside" a home.

"We have advised multiple times in the past about locking your vehicles, but unfortunately the message is not getting through. As you can see from the events of last night, it is not merely a property crime. Officers, civilians and the suspects themselves are all at risk of injury or death in events such as these. Please remember that the majority of vehicle break ins and thefts occur with unlocked vehicles. Please do your part and lock your vehicle," Westport Police Lt.David Farrell said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department tip line at 203-854-3111, by clicking here or by texting "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

