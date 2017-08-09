Former psychologist accused of sexually assaulting teen patient

Daniel Affrunti, a former psychologist, is accused of sexually assaulting a former patient with home he had a relationship, according to Farmington police. (Farmington police)

A former Farmington psychologist is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old patient with whom he had an ongoing relationship.

According to Farmington police, Daniel Affrunti, 67, was charged with second-degree sexual assault under the premise that the suspect was a psychotherapist and the victim was a patient.

The investigation began on Sept. 2015 when the victim came forward to police.

She told officers that the incident happened at Affrunti's office on Farmington Avenue.

During the investigation, police said Affrunti's license to practice therapy in Connecticut lapsed and he voluntarily chose not to renew it. The victim then chose not to press charges at that time and the case was closed in Nov. 2015.

In June of this year, the same victim revealed to detectives that she had been involved in an ongoing sexual relationship with Affrunti in 2016. Police said it happened after the initial investigation had been closed.

Detectives said the investigation corroborated with victim's portrayal of the relationship and showed that the victim was still emotionally dependent on Affrunti.

Affrunti was arrested through an arrest warrant. He surrendered to Farmington police on Wednesday.

He also faced a judge.

Mark Sherman, the victim's attorney, released a statement to Eyewitness News that said his client is "immensely grateful to law enforcement for their work on this case and hopes that by coming forward, no other patient will have to endure the trauma she suffered."

Affrunti is originally from Italy, and is a U.S. citizen who has lived in CT for 43 years, and 23 of those in Farmington. He's due back in court on Sept. 6.

