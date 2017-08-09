Man believes bullet grazed head and caused Hartford crash

A man believes he was grazed in the head while driving and that's what caused him to crash on Norfolk and Baltimore streets in Hartford. (WFSB)

A man who claimed his head may have been grazed by a bullet crashed into a garage in Hartford late Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened at Norfolk and Baltimore streets.

The unidentified victim was able to exit the vehicle and flag down an officer.

Police said he was getting x-rays done, but believe he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

