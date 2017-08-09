Facebook posts help state police track down suspects connected to burglaries

State police said Charles Clarke, a suspect in a Hampton burglary from Aug. 2, remains on the loose. (State police)

Nicole Clarke was arrested for helping her brother escape a burglary in Hampton on Aug. 2, then bragging about it on the state police Facebook page. (State police)

Kevin Kittredge-Privee broke into a home in Chaplin back in June, state police said. (State police photos)

Two suspects were arrested for unrelated burglaries, one of whom bragged about the crime in a post to the Connecticut State Police Facebook page.

Kevin Kittredge-Privee, 28, of Vernon, and 34-year-old Nicole Clarke of Willimantic face charges for the separate crimes.

Trooper said Kittredge-Privee broke into a home in Chaplin on June 29 and stole a number of items. Security footage was posted online, which helped them identify the suspect.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Kittredge-Privee was held on a $5,000 surety bond and faced a judge on Tuesday.

Nicole Clarke is accused of helping her brother escape after he broke into a home in Hampton on Aug. 2. Troopers said he stole liquor, electronics and jewelry.

A caller reported that a suspicious vehicle was sitting in his neighbor's driveway. The caller was able to provide troopers with a license plate number. The caller said the vehicle drove into his driveway, but when the driver noticed the caller, the suspect quickly drove away.

State police determined that Nicole Clarke's brother, Charles Clarke, was the driver and owner of the vehicle. He was able to elude capture, thanks to his sister.

Nicole Clarke was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree hindering prosecution for her role in helping her brother escape. Troopers said she also had knowledge of the crime.

Troopers also said that Nicole Clarke made comments under a state police Facebook post, which confirmed her role in the crime.

"Police had a standoff with an empty house," Nicole Clarke wrote. "Charles Clarke was with me while police were at his residence we drove by 3 times."

She was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of Aug. 16.

