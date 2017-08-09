Dog that was 'bait' and left for dead now ready for adoption

A dog beat up in a dogfighting ring and left for dead last month is being nursed back to health.

Freedom was pretty banged up back in July when the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford took him in.

Many of the photos they showed Eyewitness News were too graphic to show.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News met Freedom and saw a dramatic change.

He was wagging his tail.

“He’s a happy-go-lucky boy," said Laura Burban, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Freedom's road to recovery has been a happy one.

“He’s really showing a lot of improvement from the day we first got him," Burban said.

The day he was brought in, he was not only badly hurt but emaciated.

Animal control officers believe he was bait in a dogfighting ring.

“He had teeth marks scarring all over different spots on his leg and his face and his ears," Burban said. "He also had wire type marks almost as if he had been hog tied on his front paws and back paws."

After surgery, rest and lots of love, the 4-year-old pit bull mix is putting on weight, learning his manners and has been neutered and given shots.

"We never know what’s going to show up at our front door so we do have a Paypal on our website that’s available for people to donate and they can also share his story and his photos," Burban said. "So they may not be able to take him, but they may know someone who is capable of adopting him."

The shelter said Freedom is ready for adoption and it is hoping to find him a home in the next few weeks.

Police are still investigating Freedom's case and looking for his previous owner.

Anyone who would like to adopt Freedon can fill out an application on the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.