Community rallies behind dog struck by vehicle in Manchester

The community has come together to help a Manchester man whose dog was hit by a car late last week.

Michael Wilk said his dog requires expensive surgery after already undergoing one procedure.

Wilk said he and his precious Eve are attached at the hip.

Everyone in the neighborhood knows how much the dog means to him. Neighbors said that's why they thought up a means to help.

"It was crushing to see this happen," Wilk said.

Wilk said he was leaving his neighbor's house on Green Road in Manchester with Eve by his side.

He said he usually signals for his dog to cross the street to get back to their house.

"She just started bolting across," he explained.

Eve was struck by an oncoming car last Friday night.

In a panic, Wilk said he ran over to his screaming pup to calm her down.

"She was curled up in a ball on the side of the road," Wilk said.

Wilk and one of his neighbors hopped into his car and brought her to the Bolton Veterinary Hospital.

The vet said she broke her pelvis and had two smaller breaks in her hips.

She underwent one surgery and Wilk is not sure when she'll be able to go home.

"To see something happen to her was pretty traumatic," said Brian Wissinger, who is helping to raise funds for Eve.

Wissinger was with Wilk when it happened.

His wife, Jordan, made a GoFundMe webpage to help Wilk cover the growing medical costs.

They also organized a lemonade stand on Saturday.

Some children stopped by with piggy banks and donated what they could.

"The outpouring from the community from that as well, was quite overwhelming," Wissinger said.

Wilk said he's been touched by all of the support.

"To see people who don't know us, don't know the dog, to be willing to donate and help and it really renewed my faith that there are good people in the world," Wissinger said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

They said they were able to speak with the driver on the scene.

In the meantime, Wilk and Wissinger said they're encouraging drivers to go down Green Road slowly and watch where they're going.

Anyone interesting in donating to help Eve can find the information here.

