PD: Woman retracts report of sex assault near CT beach

Police are searching for the man responsible for a sex assault near a beach in Connecticut on Tuesday morning.

Police ask for public's help after sex assault near CT beach

A woman told police that she made up a report of a sex assault near a beach in Connecticut.

An unidentified 18-year-old woman told police that she was sexually assaulted while walking on a path that leads from Jennings Beach to the parking lot on Aug. 1.

During their investigation, detectives from the Fairfield Police Department said they "found no evidence to corroborate the victim’s account of what had occurred." The 18-year-old, who is from Bridgeport, "retracted her statement to Detectives and confirmed that she was not a victim of a sexual assault, nor was she the victim of any other crime."

"Despite the outcome of this incident the Fairfield Police Department takes every report of sexual assault seriously and conducts a full and thorough investigation into all complaints. It is our hope that this discovery does not discourage future crime victims from coming forward and restores public confidence that our community is safe," the Fairfield Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the report, patrols have increased in that area of Jennings Beach.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

