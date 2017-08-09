The Warm Summer Weather Continues!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

Today started off quite cool with Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks recording a low temperature of 53 degrees this morning! The normal low temperature for August 9th is 62 degrees. But thanks to mostly sunny skies, our temperatures rebounded into the lower and middle 80s while dew point temperatures remained in the 50s. Hopefully, you were able to enjoy at least a little bit of time outside today!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Though tonight won’t be quite as cool as last night was, it will still be a very comfortable night for sleeping! Skies will be mainly clear and low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Patchy fog will be possible towards daybreak, especially near Long Island Sound.

CONTINUED PLEASANT TOMORROW & FRIDAY…

The high pressure system responsible for our pleasant weather today will remain firmly in control for tomorrow and Friday. Both days will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s for most of Connecticut. While the humidity is expected to increase slightly from where it was today, we are still expecting it to be comfortable both days. It will still be pleasant for sleeping both tomorrow night and Friday night with low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

CHANCES FOR SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND…

By Saturday, high pressure will begin to drift to the east of New England and this will allow a low pressure system and its associated warm front to move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness Saturday and a chance for showers in the afternoon. That said, Saturday will be nowhere close to a washout. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s and the air will be noticeably more humid as our winds turn to the south and southwest.

There is good news for Sunday, though, as the system’s cold front is looking weaker and containing less moisture than we thought earlier. That means we expect most of Sunday to remain dry, though we cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two. Since there will be more sunshine, we have upped our forecast highs away from the water, as we are now expecting upper 80s there and it will still be humid. An onshore flow will keep shoreline high temperatures in the lower 80s.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY…

A different, stronger cold front will approach Connecticut by Monday afternoon, and that will trigger some showers and thunderstorms. Before the front moves through, Monday will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the lower and middle 80s. The front will move east of us by Monday evening, which will allow skies to clear and low temperatures to drop into the lower 60s.

DRY TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…

High pressure will build into New England for next Tuesday and Wednesday, which means partly to mostly sunny skies, relatively low humidity and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be near 60 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”