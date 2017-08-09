Local leaders react to North Korea threat

A statement made by President Donald Trump on Tuesday has countries all over the world concerned and paying attention to the next move from North Korea.

So far, the country said it’s examining plans to attack the U.S. territory of Guam.

Many are worried because North Korea is known to be unpredictable, and what was heard from President Trump on Tuesday is unlike anything a leader has said publicly before.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury,” President Trump said on Tuesday after U.S. officials confirmed North Korea is capable of making missile-ready nuclear weapons.

“It implies a nuclear confrontation. That implication has been done in a variety of ways throughout the years, but none like that, certainly none from the lips of a U.S. president,” said Philip Goduti, who is a history professor at Quinnipiac University, and an author.

He said people shouldn’t panic.

“There’s a lot of other things that need to happen before we get into a major conflict,” Goduti said.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who sparred on Twitter with the president once this week, finds himself disagreeing with President Trump once again.

He said there’s no doubt North Korea is a potential danger to our country, but he’s looking for sanctions to be the first step

“It worked for Iran, it brought them to the table, but it has to be done, involving the world community,” Blumenthal said.

But because North Korea is isolated, combined with its tendency not to play by the United Nation’s rules, Goduti is afraid a potential conflict could arise.

“My greatest concern is that these two leaders are going to react, based on what they say publicly. And they’ve never actually sat down to talk,” Goduti said.

Secretary of the State Rex Tillerson said Americans should sleep well, saying he has no concerns over what has developed over the last few days.

