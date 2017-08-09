Optometrist reminds eclipse spectators to protect eyes

These special glasses are needed when checking out the solar eclipse (WFSB)

The solar eclipse is 12 days away, and viewers need to remember that if they look directly at it, it could cause some serious damage to their eyes.

A Torrington optometrist is handing out special glasses so people can view the eclipse safely.

A rare total solar eclipse will be visible in certain parts of the country on Monday, Aug. 21.

While Connecticut isn't in that direct line of sight, residents will still be able to see it.

“There is possibly more of a threat for damage here so it's going to be something cool to look at but you definitely want to be safe about it too,” said Dr. Michael Shea, an optometrist in Torrington.

He said permanent damage could be done to your eyes if you look directly at the solar eclipse.

“With the solar eclipse moving up they'll want to look at the sun and it's definitely a huge potential for eye damage,” Shea said.

The glasses viewers should use look like the ones you’d get at a 3-D movie, but they’ll protect your eyes from any damage.

“These are solar filters, so they are dark glasses that allow little light through if you put these on you couldn't see anything. But if you look directly at the sun you will be able to see the outline of the eclipse,” Shea said.

His office has 500 glasses to give out for free, first come first serve starting at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

“It could be a once and a life time experience for many people to get out there and see it but to also be safe about it,” Shea said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.