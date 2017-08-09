Worker seriously injured in Southington industrial accident

Emergency crews were called to a Southington factory on Wednesday (iwitness)

An industrial worker suffered serious injuries on Wednesday following an incident at Rex Forge.

Emergency crews were called to the factory on Atwater Street a little before 4:30 p.m., for reports of a head laceration.

Fire officials said the employee was found with a serious head injury.

The worker was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital trauma center.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.

No further details were immediately available.

