College students work with NASA ahead of solar eclipse

Many people are preparing for the total solar eclipse.

Some local college students from the University of Hartford are teaming up with NASA for a once in a lifetime experience to share it live with the public.

The mechanical engineering students have been working on the NASA project for more than a year.

The students will launch two eight-foot-tall helium balloons and reach an altitude of up to 100,000 feet.

There is an orange package attached that’s carrying the goodies-- the camera and a GPS tracker.

“We have like a $2,500 camera on there, so we’re going to get very good footage. We also can control the rotation of it. So, we’ll be able to better see the eclipse and keep tracking it,” said student Stefan Keilich.

A third balloon will also be launched for a side project exposing safe bacteria to the upper atmosphere, similar to Mars.

Cater Arico of the Connecticut Space Grant Consortium says this has been a long time coming.

“There’s a lot of stuff that will happen from NASA engineers but these are all students who one day want to work for NASA so I think that’s one of the coolest things,” said student Mark Markiewicz.

