Make-A-Wish helps teen become a superstar

A teen battling Cystic Fibrosis has become a star thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (WFSB)

A global superstar with an inspiring story made a huge announcement in West Hartford on Wednesday.

Brynn Hennessey, 13, is a Portland resident who is battling Cystic Fibrosis, but now she’s taking Hollywood by storm, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“She's been through so much and she has this amazing opportunity to show people how she's a bigger person because of what she's been through,” said Killian Navara.

“She definitely has a dynamic personality, she's had one ever since she was born,” said Michael Hennessey, Brynn’s father.

Her wish was to become famous, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation didn’t disappoint.

The crowd outside Noble and Company in West Hartford grew throughout the day on Wednesday as “fans and paparazzi” awaited Brynn’s arrival.

On Wednesday, police escorted the global superstar but when "the" Brynn Hennessey finally arrived she didn't disappoint her public. She signed dozens of autographs and even agreed took selfies with her fans.

Brynn met with her fans before announcing a huge new commercial deal.

The Portland native is flying out to Hollywood later this month to appear in a national ad campaign with Southwest Airlines.

“I'm like bursting with joy and excitement, like literally I'm having butterflies in my stomach,” Brynn Hennessey said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped set up the career launching commercial.

Brynn promises to use her celebrity to spread the word about Cystic Fibrosis and inspire others.

“I know it's rare and it's kind of hard to find other people with CF and spreading the word about it other people will know it's important it's not a regular disease,” she said.

You will be able to see Brynn’s Southwest ad later this year on Channel 3 during NFL games. She plans to branch out making films next year.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.