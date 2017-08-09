PD: Two charged in Hartford home invasion

Two people were arrested, accused of breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Hartford.

Police said the home burglary on Beacon Street happened just after midnight when a resident heard male voices in the home.

The suspects, a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old, were in possession of several items taken from the victim’s home, as well as a set of car keys.

Police said they also had brass knuckles and pepper spray.

One suspect was identified as Leonardo Ramirez, of Hartford. He was charged with home invasion, possession of a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree larceny, and criminal attempt of first-degree larceny.

The 16-year-old male arrested was not identified because of his age.

