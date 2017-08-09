Dad hit by car 11-year-old daughter was driving

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car his daughter was driving.

Police said the incident happened on James Street around 5:15 p.m., where the 25-year-old man was “teaching” his 11-year-old daughter how to drive.

The car reversed toward a home, police said, and the dad jumped out of the car to try to stop it. He was pinned between the car and a tree.

Police said the car crashed through a chain-linked fence and hit a gas line to the house.

Several homes in the area were also evacuated, police said.

Fire crews and gas company officials were called to the scene.

Police said the 11-year-old is okay.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.