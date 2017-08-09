Wallingford firefighters help deliver baby at home

Some Wallingford firefighters helped bring Skylar into the world over the weekend (WFSB)

It was a special delivery for a Wallingford couple.

A mom and dad welcomed their baby girl into the world, thanks to the help of some firefighters.

The baby wasn't due until Monday, but instead, she decided it was time this past weekend.

Gretchen Richardson and her husband, Damon, were at home Saturday morning when she started having contractions.

But as soon as they started heading for the hospital, they knew they wouldn't make it.

They called 9-1-1 and several firefighters showed up within minutes to help deliver their new daughter, Skylar in their bedroom.

"You know, they were thinking, let's see if we can get her out the door and get her to the hospital, so we took two steps into the bedroom and I was like, no, we're not getting me to the hospital! You guys are doing this now,” Gretchen Richardson said.

Gretchen and Skylar were eventually taken to the hospital and spent the night, but everyone is doing great, and mom is already planning to visit the fire department with Skylar.

