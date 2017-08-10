Coast Guard searching water after flares seen

The Coast Guard is searching Long Island Sound after reports of 2 red flares late Wednesday (WFSB).

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching Long Island Sound off the coast of Madison after red flares were seen late Wednesday.

According to Coast Guard Officials, the 2 flares were seen by two different sources around 10:44 p.m.

Fire department boats from Guilford, Westbrook and Clinton searched the water along with a 45-foot Coast Guard boat all night.

Officials said the Coast Guard boat remains in the water off the coast of Madison searching and will be joined by a fixed-wing aircraft from the Coast Guard station in Cape Cod at daybreak.

