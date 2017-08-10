Lakewood Beach closed in Waterbury

Lakewood Beach is closed until further notice. (WFSB file)

Lakewood Beach in Waterbury is closed until further notice.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary posted the closure to his Facebook page on Wednesday.

No official reason was given.

The lake has had bacteria concerns in the past. It almost couldn't open to swimmers back in June before a heat wave.

O'Leary told Eyewitness News back then that the city traditionally has an issue with elevated bacteria.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.