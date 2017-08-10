Arrest made after assault in West Haven

Paul Riccio was arrested for assaulting a resident in West Haven, according to police. (West Haven police)

A man faces charges for assaulting a resident in West Haven.

Police said 49-year-old Paul Riccio of West Haven was charged with assault, breach of peace, criminal trespass and narcotics violations.

They said they responded to an address on First Avenue on Wednesday night.

There, they learned that Riccio had fled after the assault.

Police said they found him after conducting a vehicle stop.

No other details were released.

He was held on bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.