3-vehicle crash reported in Killingly

A three-vehicle crash was reported on I-395 north in Killingly. (@QVEC911)

No injuries were reported in what appeared to be a serious three-vehicle crash in Killingly.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-395 northbound at exit 43 on Thursday morning.

While photos of the scene showed at least one vehicle with significant damage, first responders said no one was hurt.

There's no word on a cause for the crash.

Dispatchers also said that the scene is passable for traffic.

