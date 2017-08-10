Strictest DUI states: Where Connecticut falls

Drunk driving results in roughly 1 million arrests, 10,000 deaths and $44 billion in economic damage each year, according to WalletHub.com.

That led the personal finance website to release its list of 2017's strictest and most lenient states on DUI.

The list ranked Connecticut as the 7th strictest out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the indicators that let researchers arrive at that ranking:

9th in minimum jail time (1st offense)

2nd in minimum jail time (2nd offense)

6th in how long old DUI factors into penalties

9th in administrative license suspension

5th in minimum fine (1st offense)

7th in minimum fine (2nd offense)

23rd in average insurance rate increase after DUI

The top three strictest states were Arizona, Georgia and Alaska.

Check out the top 10 here.

The most lenient were South Dakota, the District of Columbia and Ohio.

Check out the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.

