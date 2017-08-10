Firearm, Heroin seized during Hartford traffic stop - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firearm, Heroin seized during Hartford traffic stop

Police seized Heroin and a firearm during a motor vehicle stop in Hartford on Wednesday. 

The drugs and a .380 caliber gun were taken during the stop near 222 Park St. 

Members of the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Ellington resident, 40-year-old Julio Aponte. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and motor vehicle tint sticker violation. 

