Firearm, Heroin seized during Hartford traffic stop

Members of the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit seized Heroin and a firearm during a motor vehicle stop in Hartford on Wednesday. (@LtFoley)

Police seized Heroin and a firearm during a motor vehicle stop in Hartford on Wednesday.

The drugs and a .380 caliber gun were taken during the stop near 222 Park St.

Members of the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Ellington resident, 40-year-old Julio Aponte. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and motor vehicle tint sticker violation.

HPD Vice & Narco safely take another gun off a drug dealer during MV stop near 222 Park St. Heroin, crack and a .380cal seized. #CityCops pic.twitter.com/TYhUFVkNSs — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.