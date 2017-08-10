Bloomfield police cruiser involved in collision with SUV

A Bloomfield police cruiser and an SUV were involved in a crash that happened Thursday morning.

Police said the officer in the cruiser was responding to a call about a fight just after 8 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota SUV turned into the cruiser.

Tunxis Avenue is closed to Geissler's Supermarket and Mills Lane is closed from Brown Street to Wyndemere Road until around 2 p.m. while investigators look into how it happened.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tunxis Avenue and Mills Lane, according to police.

The officer's emergency lights and siren were active at the time.

Police said the collision happened as the officer was passing the SUV.

The SUV driver turned left to travel on Mills Lane.

The momentum from the crash caused both vehicles to travel off of the road into the northbound shoulder of Tunxis Avenue and the eastbound shoulder of Mills Lane.

The officer's cruiser then struck a backhoe and the support wire for a utility pole. The impact caused the cruiser to overturn on the passenger side.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The officer was transported to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries. He was treated and released.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Hartford Hospital for evaluation, but police said there were no signs of physical injuries. Two children in car seats were transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center also for evaluation; however, there were again no signs of injuries.

