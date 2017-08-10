3 state swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

There are five inland swimming areas closed this weekend due to water quality concerns.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Gardner Lake and Gay City state parks are closed to swimmers on Thursday. Test results were expected back for those swimming areas on Friday.

Wadsworth Falls State Park has reopened, according to DEEP officials. The swimming areas at Quaddick and Mashamoquet Brook are also reopened after they were closed last week.

DEEP officials said shoreline beaches were tested on Wednesday and results were expected back on Thursday afternoon.

DEEP said it is testing for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

Last week, DEEP officials warned residents about cyanobacteria blooms. The blue-green algae were reported at the beaches at Kettletown and Indian Well state parks.

On Thursday, The swimming area at Kettletown State Park remained closed "due to continued presence of blue-green algae blooms." However, people could still swim at Indian Well State Park and a warning was posted to swimmers to "stay away from areas where the algae blooms have created greenish patches on the surface of the water."

