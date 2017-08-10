3 state swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

There are five inland swimming areas closed this weekend due to water quality concerns.More >
There are five inland swimming areas closed this weekend due to water quality concerns.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car his daughter was driving.More >
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car his daughter was driving.More >
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >
Mass. State Police say the mother and child sought in the Amber Alert Wednesday night, were located in a vehicle in a wooded area in Charlton.More >
Mass. State Police say the mother and child sought in the Amber Alert Wednesday night, were located in a vehicle in a wooded area in Charlton.More >
A woman has been accused of pretending to be a doctor and falsely claiming her preschool-age son had terminal cancer so he could receive unnecessary hospital care and opioids.More >
A woman has been accused of pretending to be a doctor and falsely claiming her preschool-age son had terminal cancer so he could receive unnecessary hospital care and opioids.More >
The community has come together to help a Manchester man whose dog was hit by a car late last week.More >
The community has come together to help a Manchester man whose dog was hit by a car late last week.More >
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >
A poignant tribute to a fallen logger headed out from Litchfield on Wednesday.More >
A poignant tribute to a fallen logger headed out from Litchfield on Wednesday.More >